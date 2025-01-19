North Caspian Operating Company drives economic progress, localization in Kazakhstan (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 19. NCOC (North Caspian Operating Company) is actively cooperating with the government of Kazakhstan and industry associations to ensure that its local content strategy aligns with the country's long-term economic goals, a source at the NCOC told Trend.

According to the company, within the framework of the new Strategic Partnership Council in the oil and gas industry, NCOC is working to maximize local content and support the development of Kazakhstan's economy through several strategic initiatives.

The source also emphasized that NCOC’s local content strategy is based on the Production Sharing Agreement for the North Caspian Project, as well as the proposals of the Kazakh government.

"This helps strengthen the local industry and increase the participation of Kazakh companies in major projects. We are actively collaborating with the Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan and other regulatory authorities to ensure compliance with national priorities," the source detailed.

In particular, NCOC organizes workshops and training sessions for local suppliers, government representatives, and international partners, including organizations such as KazService and PetrSovet. A notable example is NCOC’s involvement in the establishment of the International Machine Building Center (IMBC), which aims to support Kazakh manufacturers and promote localization in the country.

"We closely collaborate with the government of Kazakhstan and other stakeholders to ensure maximum involvement of local suppliers in major projects, as well as to promote the development of Kazakh business," the company added.

The company also emphasized that these efforts contribute not only to meeting local content requirements but also make a significant contribution to Kazakhstan’s economic development.

NCOC, based in Atyrau, Kazakhstan, is the operating company under the Production Sharing Agreement for the North Caspian. As of today, the consortium consists of seven of the largest and most experienced global energy companies: "KazMunayGas" (16.88 percent), "Eni" (16.81 percent), "Shell" (16.81 percent), "ExxonMobil" (16.81 percent), "TotalEnergies" (16.81 percent), KNNK (8.33 percent), and "INPEX Ltd" (7.56 percent). From 2004 to 2024, NCOC provided more than 5,390 employees of Kazakhstani companies with specialized professional training in the most in-demand professions, such as working in confined spaces, welding safety, electronic systems, assembly, and more.