Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. Finance

Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

Finance Materials 18 January 2025 19:25 (UTC +04:00)
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

Follow Trend on

Kamran Gasimov
Kamran Gasimov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) kept the official manat/dollar exchange rate at the same level this week long, Trend reports.

At the end of the week, the weighted average rate was 1.7 manat per dollar.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar

January 6

1.7

January 13

1.7

January 7

1.7

January 14

1.7

January 8

1.7

January 15

1.7

January 9

1.7

January 16

1.7

January 10

1.7

January 17

1.7

Average rate per week

1.7

Average rate per week

1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against one euro decreased by 0.014 this week. The weighted average exchange rate went down by 0.0108 manat and amounted to 1.7457 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of manat against euro

January 6

1.7536

January 13

1.736

January 7

1.7666

January 14

1.7426

January 8

1.7598

January 15

1.7513

January 9

1.7524

January 16

1.7488

January 10

1.7502

January 17

1.75

Average rate per week

1.7565

Average rate per week

1.7457

The official exchange rate of the manat against 100 Russian rubles grew by 0.0284 this week. The weighted average rate rose by 0.0554 manat and amounted to 1.6567 manat per ruble.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble

January 6

1.5373

January 13

1.668

January 7

1.5962

January 14

1.6534

January 8

1.5837

January 15

1.6667

January 9

1.6268

January 16

1.6559

January 10

1.6626

January 17

1.6396

Average rate per week

1.6013

Average rate per week

1.6567

The official exchange rate of the manat against one Turkish lira increased by 0.0002 manat this week. Meanwhile, the weighted average rate decreased by 0.0002 manat and amounted to 0.0479 manat per lira.

Official exchange rate of manat against Turkish lira

January 6

0.0481

January 13

0.048

January 7

0.0481

January 14

0.0479

January 8

0.0481

January 15

0.0479

January 9

0.0481

January 16

0.0479

January 10

0.0481

January 17

0.0478

Average rate per week

0.0481

Average rate per week

0.0479

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more