Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) kept the official manat/dollar exchange rate at the same level this week long, Trend reports.

At the end of the week, the weighted average rate was 1.7 manat per dollar.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar January 6 1.7 January 13 1.7 January 7 1.7 January 14 1.7 January 8 1.7 January 15 1.7 January 9 1.7 January 16 1.7 January 10 1.7 January 17 1.7 Average rate per week 1.7 Average rate per week 1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against one euro decreased by 0.014 this week. The weighted average exchange rate went down by 0.0108 manat and amounted to 1.7457 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of manat against euro January 6 1.7536 January 13 1.736 January 7 1.7666 January 14 1.7426 January 8 1.7598 January 15 1.7513 January 9 1.7524 January 16 1.7488 January 10 1.7502 January 17 1.75 Average rate per week 1.7565 Average rate per week 1.7457

The official exchange rate of the manat against 100 Russian rubles grew by 0.0284 this week. The weighted average rate rose by 0.0554 manat and amounted to 1.6567 manat per ruble.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble January 6 1.5373 January 13 1.668 January 7 1.5962 January 14 1.6534 January 8 1.5837 January 15 1.6667 January 9 1.6268 January 16 1.6559 January 10 1.6626 January 17 1.6396 Average rate per week 1.6013 Average rate per week 1.6567

The official exchange rate of the manat against one Turkish lira increased by 0.0002 manat this week. Meanwhile, the weighted average rate decreased by 0.0002 manat and amounted to 0.0479 manat per lira.

Official exchange rate of manat against Turkish lira January 6 0.0481 January 13 0.048 January 7 0.0481 January 14 0.0479 January 8 0.0481 January 15 0.0479 January 9 0.0481 January 16 0.0479 January 10 0.0481 January 17 0.0478 Average rate per week 0.0481 Average rate per week 0.0479

