Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) kept the official manat/dollar exchange rate at the same level this week long, Trend reports.
At the end of the week, the weighted average rate was 1.7 manat per dollar.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar
|
January 6
|
1.7
|
January 13
|
1.7
|
January 7
|
1.7
|
January 14
|
1.7
|
January 8
|
1.7
|
January 15
|
1.7
|
January 9
|
1.7
|
January 16
|
1.7
|
January 10
|
1.7
|
January 17
|
1.7
|
Average rate per week
|
1.7
|
Average rate per week
|
1.7
The official exchange rate of the manat against one euro decreased by 0.014 this week. The weighted average exchange rate went down by 0.0108 manat and amounted to 1.7457 manat per euro.
|
Official exchange rate of manat against euro
|
January 6
|
1.7536
|
January 13
|
1.736
|
January 7
|
1.7666
|
January 14
|
1.7426
|
January 8
|
1.7598
|
January 15
|
1.7513
|
January 9
|
1.7524
|
January 16
|
1.7488
|
January 10
|
1.7502
|
January 17
|
1.75
|
Average rate per week
|
1.7565
|
Average rate per week
|
1.7457
The official exchange rate of the manat against 100 Russian rubles grew by 0.0284 this week. The weighted average rate rose by 0.0554 manat and amounted to 1.6567 manat per ruble.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble
|
January 6
|
1.5373
|
January 13
|
1.668
|
January 7
|
1.5962
|
January 14
|
1.6534
|
January 8
|
1.5837
|
January 15
|
1.6667
|
January 9
|
1.6268
|
January 16
|
1.6559
|
January 10
|
1.6626
|
January 17
|
1.6396
|
Average rate per week
|
1.6013
|
Average rate per week
|
1.6567
The official exchange rate of the manat against one Turkish lira increased by 0.0002 manat this week. Meanwhile, the weighted average rate decreased by 0.0002 manat and amounted to 0.0479 manat per lira.
|
Official exchange rate of manat against Turkish lira
|
January 6
|
0.0481
|
January 13
|
0.048
|
January 7
|
0.0481
|
January 14
|
0.0479
|
January 8
|
0.0481
|
January 15
|
0.0479
|
January 9
|
0.0481
|
January 16
|
0.0479
|
January 10
|
0.0481
|
January 17
|
0.0478
|
Average rate per week
|
0.0481
|
Average rate per week
|
0.0479
