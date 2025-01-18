Azerbaijan unveils volume of investments in Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. Azerbaijan has invested over $20 billion in Türkiye so far, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said today at a joint press conference with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Baku, Trend reports.

“Today we had an opportunity to exchange views in all directions - both at the one-on-one and extended meetings. The successes achieved so far in the economic sphere were once again noted with satisfaction. Several projects are being successfully implemented. Naturally, they are based on relations between the two countries. Azerbaijan has invested over $20 billion in Türkiye for the current period, and Turkish companies have invested over $16 billion in Azerbaijan.

The number of Turkish companies working in Azerbaijan is steadily increasing. Currently, about 4,000 Turkish companies operate in Azerbaijan. I would like to emphasize the active work of Turkish companies in the territories liberated from occupation,” he said.