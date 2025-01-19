Türkiye determined to destroy YPG terrorists in Syria - President Erdogan

Photo: The official information website of the President of Turkey

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 19. Türkiye is determined to quickly destroy forces associated with the PKK terrorist organization in northern Syria, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at a regional congress of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) in the city of Mersin, Trend reports.

Erdogan said, Türkiye has no tolerance whatsoever for the YPG terrorist organization.

"If the YPG, which has occupied a third of Syria, ignores the group's leader's calls to lay down arms, we will take steps to radically resolve this problem as soon as possible," Erdogan noted.