BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17. The England team minimally beat Serbia in the first round match of the group stage of the European Championship, Trend reports.

The third day of the championship ended in Gelsenkirchen.

The only goal was scored by England midfielder Jude Bellingham in the 13th minute.

EURO 2024

Group stage, Round 1

June 16, group C

23:00. Serbia - England - 0:1

Goal: Jude Bellingham (13)

Judge: Daniele Orsato (Italy).

Gelsenkirchen. Aufschalke Arena