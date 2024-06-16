Spanish national team player sets new record

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16. Daniel Carvajal, the player of the Spanish national team, entered the history of European championships, Trend reports via Idman.biz.

He set a record with the goal he scored in the extra minutes of the first half of the match against Croatia at Berlin's Olympic Stadium.

Carvajal found his way to the opponent's goal at the age of 32 years and 156 days. He thus became the oldest Spanish player to score in European championships.

Lamine Yamal, who assisted him with this goal, wrote his name as the youngest assistant in the history of European championships at the age of 16 years and 338 days.

It should be noted that the match ended with a 3:0 victory for the Spaniards.