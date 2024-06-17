Volume of Uzbekistan's trade turnover with Italy disclosed

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 17. The volume of Uzbekistan's trade turnover with Italy amounted to $502.5 million in 2023, Trend reports.

According to the Statistics Agency of Uzbekistan, this figure increased by 30.3 percent compared to the same period in 2022 ($385.4 million).

The volume of trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Italy amounted to $430.3 million in 2021 and $348.4 million in 2020. This figure amounted to $408.8 million in 2019.

However, Uzbekistan's total trade turnover with Italy reached $2 billion from January 2019 through December 2023.

Total exports from Uzbekistan to Italy amounted to $218 million, while imports to Uzbekistan reached $1.8 billion from January 2019 through December 2023.

To note, the volume of Uzbekistan's trade turnover with Italy from January through April 2024 amounted to $145.9 million. This is 8.2 percent less than in the same period last year ($159 million from January through April 2023).

Uzbekistan's exports to Italy amounted to $16.7 million, and imports from Italy amounted to $129.2 million in the period from January through April 2024.

