Azerbaijan's chovgan team becomes world champion (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16. The Azerbaijani chovgan team has won the world championship held in Baku, Trend reports.

In the decisive match of the World Championship, held at the Bina equestrian complex, the Azerbaijani team met with the Moroccan team.

The Azerbaijani team defeated the opponent with a score of 2:0 and won the world title. Nigeria won the bronze medal in the competition. They defeated Uzbekistan with a score of 3:1.

Teams from 10 countries competed in the championship, which started on June 10.