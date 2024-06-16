Final document of conference on Ukraine supported by 80 countries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16. The final document of the conference on Ukraine, held in Bürgenstock on June 15-16, was supported by 80 of the 91 countries participating in the forum, Trend reports.

The list of countries that approved the document was published by the organizers of the meeting

According to the information, among the countries supporting the document, in particular, Brazil, India and Saudi Arabia are absent. Moreover, the document was not signed by the Vatican.

The list includes Switzerland, Türkiye, EU countries and the USA.