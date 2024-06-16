Norway to allocate $100 million to repair Ukraine's energy system

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16. ​The Norwegian authorities will send $103 million to Ukraine to restore its energy system and ensure electricity supply before the onset of winter, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store said, Trend reports.

“We are in close contact with Ukraine about how to use these funds most effectively,” he noted.

The Prime Minister stressed that restoration work must begin before winter. At the same time, $11.2 million will be spent on repairs in the Kharkov region; it is planned to install solar panels in several places.