Press conference of third international Baku Piano Festival held at Landmark Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16. The founder and director of the festival, Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Shahin Novrasli, spoke in detail about the program and participants of the festival and expressed gratitude to all partners and sponsors of the event at the press conference, Trend reports.

The third Baku Piano Festival starts with a flamenco concert by Rebeca Ortega on June 16 and for two whole weeks there will be a varied program of musical concerts by virtuosos from different countries for Baku residents and guests of the city.

The third Baku Piano Festival will present its audience with not only a varied musical program, but also film screenings, art events, theatrical performances and a literary competition. Of particular note is the concert of young talents “We are the future”.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Brazil to Azerbaijan Manuel Montenegro, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Latvia to Azerbaijan Edgars Skuja, representative of the French Embassy in Azerbaijan Charles Denier spoke at the press conference, noting the growth in the development of cultural ties between the countries, and spoke in detail about the festival participants from their countries.

Baku Piano Festival is not only the magic of virtuoso piano musicians, but also the very atmosphere of the festival. Each viewer can find his favorite here: an excellent choice for any music lover, from classical music to Brazilian samba and flamenco. The festival will last until June 29 inclusive.

