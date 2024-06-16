Residents of city of Shusha celebrate Eid al-Adha in their homeland (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16. For the first time in 32 years, residents of the city of Shusha celebrated the holiday of Eid al-Adha in their homeland, Trend reports.

Under the leadership of the Food Security Agency, with the organization of a special representative office of the President of Azerbaijan in Shusha and the Office of the State Reserve of the city of Shusha, a distribution of sacrificial animal meat took place in the courtyard of a new residential complex. The event was attended by Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in Shusha Aydin Kerimov, heads of various bodies operating in Shusha. The slaughter and sale of sacrificial animals is carried out under veterinary supervision in a mobile slaughter tent that meets modern requirements.

At the same time, a mobile laboratory of the Azerbaijan Institute of Food Safety also operates in this area.

In addition, the Food Security Agency, together with relevant institutions, organized the slaughter and sale of sacrificial animals during the Gurban holiday in the village of Agali, Zangilan region, and the village of Talish, Agdara region, liberated from occupation. Also, for the first time, the slaughter and sale of sacrificial animals was organized in Shusha, Fizuli and Lachin regions

This year, the sale and slaughter of sacrificial animals was organized at 147 addresses throughout the country.