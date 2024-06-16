UN Development Programme Administrator meets with Nizami Ganjavi Int’l Center members

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16. The United Nations Development Programme Administrator Achim Steiner has met with the Nizami Ganjavi International Center and COP29 Int'l Advisory Committee Members, Trend reports.

"As COP29 nears, we're at a pivotal moment for Climate Action. My meeting with the Nizami Ganjavi International Center and COP29 Int'l Advisory Committee Members focused on key aspects of geo-political & economic contexts + how to ensure support for Paris Agreement towards a 1.5°C pathway remains resilient," Steiner wrote on his X page.

In November this year, Azerbaijan will host the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29). This was decided at the plenary meeting of COP28 held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Within two weeks, Baku, having become the center of the world, will host about 70,000–80,000 foreign guests.

The UN Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference in the climate system. The acronym COP (Conference of Parties) stands for Conference of Parties, which is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change. A total of 198 countries are parties to the convention. Unless the parties decide otherwise, COP is held annually. The first COP event was held in March 1995 in Germany's Berlin, and its secretariat is based in Bonn.