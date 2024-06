BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16. The first round of the EURO 2024 group stage continues, Trend reports via Idman.biz.

Poland and the Netherlands met in the first match of the group. The meeting took place in Hamburg. The Dutch team won a strong-willed victory over Poland.

Cody Gakpo (29) and Wout Weghorst (83) scored for the Dutch national team. Adam Buksa (16) scored a goal for the Polish national team.

The group's next game will take place tomorrow.