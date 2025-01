BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 19. Azerbaijan's lubricant oil output from January through November 2024 reached a total of 69,600 tons.

The data obtained by Trend from the State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan indicates that this marks a 16.2 percent increase compared to the same period in 2023.

Moreover, Azerbaijan's finished product stocks as of December 1, 2024, amounted to 6,000 tons, which is an increase of 3,000 tons, or 50 percent, compared to 2023.