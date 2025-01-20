Number of companies with Iranian capital operating in Tajikistan disclosed

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan. January 20. Currently, there are 160 companies with Iranian capital operating in Tajikistan, Trend reports.

According to the press service of the Tajik president, this was mentioned during a meeting between Tajik President Emomali Rahmon and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

It was also noted that in 2024, the volume of goods transportation between the two countries increased 3.2 times compared to the previous two years.

During the talks, the expansion of cooperation in various sectors, including mineral processing, building materials production, food, medical, energy, agriculture, and the extensive use of Tajikistan's free economic zones, was discussed.

The transport and transit potential of Iran, particularly the Chabahar and Bandar Abbas ports, were highlighted as beneficial for both sides.

The presidents emphasized the importance of further activating the Intergovernmental Commission on trade, economic, technical, and cultural cooperation, as well as the regular work of the Council and the Joint Committee on Entrepreneurship and Investments. They also discussed the comprehensive implementation of the Trade and Economic Cooperation Program up to 2030 and its action plan.

On January 15, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian arrived in Tajikistan on a state visit.