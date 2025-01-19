Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil prices

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 19. The oil prices have increased this week, Trend reports.

The average price of Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis produced at Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli field increased by $4.37 (5.47 percent) compared to last week and amounted to $84.26 per barrel. The maximum price during the mentioned period reached $84.78 per barrel, while the minimum price reached $83.56 per barrel.

The current week's average price for Azeri Light crude oil FOB at the Turkish port of Ceyhan stood at $83.15 per barrel, which is $4.35 or 5.52 percent higher than last week. The highest price totaled $83.69 per barrel, and the lowest was $82.52 per barrel.

The URALS crude oil price averaged $3.77 (5.74 percent) higher than last week at $69.57 per barrel. The top price for URALS reached $70.13 per barrel, and the minimum price reached $68.97 per barrel.

The Dated Brent benchmark oil price rose by $4.25 (5.43 percent) to $82.48 per barrel. The peak price for Dated Brent reached $83.06 per barrel, while the bottom price amounted to $81.9 per barrel.