Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil prices

Oil&Gas Materials 19 January 2025 14:25 (UTC +04:00)
Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil prices

Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 19. The oil prices have increased this week, Trend reports.

The average price of Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis produced at Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli field increased by $4.37 (5.47 percent) compared to last week and amounted to $84.26 per barrel. The maximum price during the mentioned period reached $84.78 per barrel, while the minimum price reached $83.56 per barrel.

The current week's average price for Azeri Light crude oil FOB at the Turkish port of Ceyhan stood at $83.15 per barrel, which is $4.35 or 5.52 percent higher than last week. The highest price totaled $83.69 per barrel, and the lowest was $82.52 per barrel.

The URALS crude oil price averaged $3.77 (5.74 percent) higher than last week at $69.57 per barrel. The top price for URALS reached $70.13 per barrel, and the minimum price reached $68.97 per barrel.

The Dated Brent benchmark oil price rose by $4.25 (5.43 percent) to $82.48 per barrel. The peak price for Dated Brent reached $83.06 per barrel, while the bottom price amounted to $81.9 per barrel.

Oil grade/date 13.01.2025 14.01.2025 15.01.2025 16.01.2025 17.01.2025 Average price
Azeri LT CIF $84.53 $83.56 $84.78 $84.07 $84.37 $84.26
Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan $83.50 $82.52 $83.69 $82.88 $83.16 $83.15
Urals (EX NOVO) $70.05 $68.97 $70.13 $69.27 $69.41 $69.57
Dated Brent $82.98 $81.90 $83.06 $82.18 $82.26 $82.48
