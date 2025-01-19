Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil prices

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 19. The oil prices have increased this week, Trend reports.
The average price of Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis produced at Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli field increased by $4.37 (5.47 percent) compared to last week and amounted to $84.26 per barrel. The maximum price during the mentioned period reached $84.78 per barrel, while the minimum price reached $83.56 per barrel.
The current week's average price for Azeri Light crude oil FOB at the Turkish port of Ceyhan stood at $83.15 per barrel, which is $4.35 or 5.52 percent higher than last week. The highest price totaled $83.69 per barrel, and the lowest was $82.52 per barrel.
The URALS crude oil price averaged $3.77 (5.74 percent) higher than last week at $69.57 per barrel. The top price for URALS reached $70.13 per barrel, and the minimum price reached $68.97 per barrel.
The Dated Brent benchmark oil price rose by $4.25 (5.43 percent) to $82.48 per barrel. The peak price for Dated Brent reached $83.06 per barrel, while the bottom price amounted to $81.9 per barrel.
|Oil grade/date
|13.01.2025
|14.01.2025
|15.01.2025
|16.01.2025
|17.01.2025
|Average price
|Azeri LT CIF
|$84.53
|$83.56
|$84.78
|$84.07
|$84.37
|$84.26
|Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan
|$83.50
|$82.52
|$83.69
|$82.88
|$83.16
|$83.15
|Urals (EX NOVO)
|$70.05
|$68.97
|$70.13
|$69.27
|$69.41
|$69.57
|Dated Brent
|$82.98
|$81.90
|$83.06
|$82.18
|$82.26
|$82.48