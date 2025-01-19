Output from Shah Deniz Alpha restored

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 19. bp, the operator of Azerbaijan’s Shah Deniz gas condensate field, has announced the resumption of production from the Shah Deniz Alpha platform as of the evening of January 18, Trend reports.

bp reported that the technical issue with the subsea condensate export pipeline connecting the Shah Deniz Alpha platform to the Sangachal terminal has been fully resolved.

“Production and export operations from the Shah Deniz Alpha platform are now being gradually restored. This process will take a few more days. bp continues to work closely with SOCAR and other partners to coordinate further plans and actions,” the company stated.

A technical fault was identified on January 7 in the subsea condensate export line between the Shah Deniz Alpha platform and the Sangachal terminal.

As a result, production and export operations from the SDA platform were temporarily suspended, and the platform was safely shut down.