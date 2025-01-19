Azerbaijan Trade Unions Confederation and ILO discuss cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 19. The delegation of the Azerbaijan Trade Unions Confederation (AHIK), headed by its Chairman, Sahib Mammadov, held a series of meetings at the International Labour Organization (ILO) during its visit to Geneva, Switzerland, Trend reports.

During meetings with Ms. Beate Andrees, ILO Regional Director for Europe and Central Asia, Ms. Maria Helena Andre, Director of the Bureau for Workers’ Activities (ILO-ACTRAV), and other senior officials of the organization, discussions focused on the relations between the two entities, implemented joint projects and activities, and cooperation priorities for 2025-2026.

The Chairman of the Confederation emphasized that protecting the labor rights of Azerbaijani citizens is a priority of the country’s state policy. He provided information on the measures taken and services provided to protect the labor, social, and economic rights of union members, ensure their health, and organize their treatment and recreation, as well as the innovations applied in this field. He noted that since its early years of independence, Azerbaijan has been a member of the ILO and has ratified 59 of the organization’s conventions on workers’ rights. He also highlighted that preparations are underway for the ratification of the “Social Security (Minimum Standards)” Convention.

He stressed that the AHİK and its member organizations closely collaborate with the ILO to continuously improve working conditions and strengthen the social protection of workers. AHİK representatives actively participate in the organization’s sessions and discussions. With the support of the ILO, more than 40 seminars, conferences, and roundtable discussions involving experts and representatives from both parties have been held in Baku and other regions of the country.

The meetings also highlighted the adoption by AHİK of the development strategy, “UN Sustainable Development Goals Agenda 2015-2030 – A Development Strategy for Promoting the Sustainable Growth of Trade Unions.” AHİK was noted as one of two ILO-recognized priority trade unions for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Furthermore, with the support of the ILO, more than 10 educational materials aimed at protecting workers’ socio-economic rights and addressing social problems have been published, including a report titled “Review and Evaluation of Measures Taken in Azerbaijan for the Implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.”

The meetings at the ILO also addressed the significance of the principle of fairness during the transition to a “green economy” and the responsibilities of trade unions in this process. The importance of decisions made at COP29, held in Azerbaijan in November of the previous year, was also emphasized.

The AHİK delegation requested the expedited approval of the “Decent Work Country Program for 2025-2029,” which is scheduled to be signed with the ILO.

ILO representatives noted the importance that Azerbaijani trade unions place on the organization’s conventions and recommendations, expressing confidence in the further expansion of the partnership.

The parties discussed cooperation plans for 2025-2026, including ensuring labor safety, promoting social dialogue, strengthening the rights of women and youth in the labor process, and encouraging the creation of “green” jobs. They also exchanged views on the proposals presented during the meetings.