Iranian President does not rule out possibility of full military cooperation with Russia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 19. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian did not rule out the possibility of establishing full-fledged military cooperation between Tehran and Moscow in the future, Trend reports.

"Naturally, in all areas where we can help each other, in the military and security spheres, we will try to develop cooperation. We must cooperate so that the enemy cannot easily come, destroy us and leave. The enemy should not have any illusions that we can be easily dealt with," said Pezeshkian.

The agreement on comprehensive strategic partnership, signed by the presidents of Russia and Iran Vladimir Putin and Masoud Pezeshkian on January 17 after talks in Moscow, implies only strengthening cooperation in the field of security and defense. The parties also committed not to help aggressors in the event of an attack on Russia or Iran, but the document does not imply military assistance in the event of an armed attack on one of the parties to the agreement.