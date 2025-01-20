EBRD boosts investments in Tajikistan in 2024

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, January 20. In 2024, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) signed 23 projects with Tajikistan, totaling 88 million euros ($90 million), Trend reports.

According to the EBRD, last year, the bank quadrupled its investment volume in Tajikistan compared to 2023 (21 million euros for 16 projects).

More than 62 percent of the EBRD’s investments, which solidify its position as the largest "green" lender in Tajikistan and align with the Paris Agreement, were directed towards supporting green economy projects. Additionally, 61percent of the initiatives focused on inclusive financing.

"This has been a record year for our cooperation with partner financial institutions, demonstrating the EBRD's commitment to supporting the stable growth and development of Tajikistan's private and financial sectors," said the bank in a statement.

The EBRD has also actively supported small businesses, women, and young entrepreneurs while promoting the adoption of climate-resilient technologies throughout Tajikistan. This has been facilitated by credit lines to local financial institutions, including Arvand Bank, the First Microfinance Bank (now ICB), and Khumo.

The EBRD set a new record in Central Asia last year, investing 2.26 billion euros in 121 projects across six countries last year. This marks nearly a twofold increase in investments compared to 2023.