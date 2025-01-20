Azerbaijan sees increase in cargo traffic along transport corridors passing via country

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 20. Transportation lines traversing Azerbaijan carried a total of 30.2 million tons of freight between January and November of last year.

The data obtained by Trend from the country's State Statistics Committee shows that this figure is 282,000 tons (0.9 percent) more than for the same period of 2023.

Meanwhile, 13.9 million tons or 46 percent of cargo was transported by rail, 9.1 million tons or 30.1 percent - by road, and 7.2 million or 23.9 percent - by sea transport.

To note, transit cargoes made up 57 percent, totaling 17.2 million tons of the overall transported cargo volume.