Kyrgyzstan records budget surplus in 2024

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, January 20. Kyrgyzstan achieved a budget surplus in 2024, the head of the presidential press service, Dayirbek Orunbekov, announced on social media, Trend reports.

He revealed that the country's state budget revenues amounted to 463.8 billion soms ($5.3 billion), exceeding the planned target by 2.9 percent.

In contrast, the budget expenditures totaled 426.4 billion soms ($4.8 billion), resulting in a surplus of 37.3 billion soms ($426.5 million).

Key contributors to the budget surplus included both tax and non-tax revenues:

- The State Tax Service collected 228.3 billion soms ($2.6 billion), surpassing its target by 2 percent.

- The Customs Service generated 123 billion soms ($1.4 billion), also meeting its target by 1.7 percent.

- Non-tax revenues reached 100.6 billion soms ($1.1 billion), exceeding expectations by 8.4 percent.

Meanwhile, the consolidated budget for the year amounted to 686.9 billion soms ($7.8 billion), 84.8 billion soms ($969.7 million) higher than initially planned.