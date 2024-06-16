Azerbaijani weightlifter wins European Championship (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16. The European Championship among weightlifters aged 15 and 17 continues in Thessaloniki, Greece, Trend reports via Idman.biz.

Today two more athletes of the Azerbaijani national team took to the platform - Abdulhuseyn Huseynov and Kamran Khappayev.

They tried their hand at the 61 kg weight category among athletes under 15 years old.

Abdulhuseyn Huseynov took 6th place in the final ranking with a total of 207 kg (95+112).

Kamran Khappaev performed more successfully. Azerbaijani athlete lifted 102 kg in the snatch and became the winner of the European Championship.

He achieved the same result in the clean and jerk. The athlete, who lifted 125 kg, again won the gold medal, ahead of his competitors.

With a total weight of 227 kg (102+125), Kamran Khappaev surpassed all his competitors and rose to the top of the podium.

415 (198 girls + 217 boys) athletes from 38 countries took part in the European Championship, which will end on June 24. Earlier, the representative of our team Nurai Abilova (under 15 years old, 40 kg) won a silver medal in the snatch.