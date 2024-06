BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16. The national teams of Denmark and Slovenia tied with a score of 1:1 in the match of the first round of the group stage of the European Football Championship, Trend reports.

The match took place in Stuttgart. Christian Eriksen scored the goal for the Danish national team (17th minute). Erik Janzha (77) scored for the Slovenes. For the first time in the current tournament, the game ended in a draw.