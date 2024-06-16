Turkmenistan sees sharp rise in mobile banking usage

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, June 16. A total of 74,285 users using mobile banking services were registered in Turkmenistan at the beginning of June 2024, Trend reports.

According to the Central Bank of Turkmenistan, these data indicate a noticeable increase of almost 14 percent compared to the same date last year, when 64,901 users were registered.

The highest number of registered users is observed in the Lebap region (19,638 users), Mary region (18,763 users), and Ashgabat city (15,063 users).

The Turkmenistan State Commercial Bank is the leader among banking institutions, with 18,599 registered users during the reporting period.

It is followed by the Halkbank Joint-Stock Commercial Bank with 17,215 users and closes the top three with the Dayhanbank State Commercial Bank with 15,316 users.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan's commitment to enhancing its financial sector, particularly in digital finance, is evident through its substantial investments.

The integration of cutting-edge technologies fosters enhanced service availability and transaction effectiveness and presents substantial opportunities for economic advancement.