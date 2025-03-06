Turkmenistan fast-tracks sowing campaign to bolster yields

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 6. President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov discussed the acceleration of the country's agricultural efforts with Deputy Prime Minister Tangriguli Atahallyyev and regional governors, Trend reports.

In the course of the meeting, Atahalliyev presented a report on the current state of agriculture. He stressed that on the instructions of the President, fertilization and irrigation of winter wheat are being carried out in the fields of all regions in line with the established agro-technical norms to ensure a rich harvest.

''Preparation of land and the selection of high-quality seeds for the upcoming cotton sowing campaign is also ongoing. Measures are being taken to prepare fields for vegetable and melon cultivation, while potato and vegetable planting continues to meet domestic market demand,'' he added.

The president stressed the importance of comprehensive measures to achieve agricultural sector goals in line with modern requirements. He instructed the officials to ensure strict control over soil preparation for cotton sowing and the provision of quality seeds.

Furthermore, the president emphasized the need to accelerate potato and vegetable sowing and ensure timely settlements between farmers and service enterprises. He also gave instructions to monitor the construction of new social and industrial facilities planned for completion this year across the regions.