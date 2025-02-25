New nitrogen-oxygen production unit to be built at Baku Refinery (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 25. It is planned to build a new nitrogen-oxygen production unit at the Heydar Aliyev Oil Refinery, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) told Trend.

"In addition, the ongoing transformation program aimed at ensuring the refinery meets modern industrial standards and improving production efficiency is set to continue. This program focuses on expanding the use of innovative technologies, enhancing management systems, and increasing overall efficiency," the company stated.

SOCAR noted that the Heydar Aliyev Oil Refinery is implementing the Asset Performance Management (APM) program to enhance the efficiency of industrial processes through modern management strategies.

"This program aims to optimize asset management, ensure the sustainable operation of industrial equipment, and address malfunctions in a timely manner. It will contribute to making production processes at the refinery safer, more sustainable, and more efficient," the State Oil Company stated.

The Heydar Aliyev Oil Refinery, which produces gasoline, aviation kerosene, diesel fuel, petroleum coke, fuel oil, and other oil products, meets the majority of the domestic market's demand.

