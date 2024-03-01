Azerbaijan, UAE explore potential collaboration areas within COP29 (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. Azerbaijan and the UAE explored potential areas of collaboration within COP29, a source in the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan told Trend.

According to the ministry, the country's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov and President of State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) Rovshan Najaf held a meeting with the Minister of Energy and Infrastructure of the UAE Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei.

The meeting emphasized that the relations between Azerbaijan and the UAE, based on principles of mutual friendship and respect, are at a high level, and the political will of the heads of states plays a crucial role in strengthening cooperation between the two countries.

The meeting pointed out the expansion of partnership in areas such as trade and economy, investments, logistics, and other directions.

Besides, the meeting stressed that Azerbaijan is the main initiator and participant in a series of projects for the production and export of renewable energy in the region, and that successful collaboration in the field of green energy with Masdar company is particularly significant for ensuring energy security.

Furthermore, the meeting highlighted the significance and contribution of Azerbaijan to regional partnerships, its effective collaboration with the member states of the UN Special Program for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA) on various platforms, advantageous geographic location of the country at the intersection of important transport corridors and the expansion of transit potential provide broad opportunities for investor activity.

The meeting also noted that implementation of joint projects with UAE entrepreneurs, taking advantage of these opportunities, can contribute to further expanding regional cooperation.

The parties discussed the strengthening of partnership, the implementation of joint initiatives in the field of green energy and other directions, as well as the exchange of experience within the framework of COP29.

Meanwhile, the decision to host COP29 in Azerbaijan was officially announced in Dubai on December 11, 2023.

On January 4, 2024, Mukhtar Babayev, Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan, was appointed as President of COP29.

