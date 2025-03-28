IGB operator discloses gas supply volume in February 2025 (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 28. In February 2025, the volume of gas transported through the Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB) in direction Greece to Bulgaria stood at 804,794.90 MWh, ICGB, the pipeline operator, told Trend.

"The volume of supplies in the direction Bulgaria to Greece via virtual reverse flow was 126,064.66 MWh," said the company.

The Greece-Bulgaria interconnector connects Bulgaria to the Southern Gas Corridor and is part of the Vertical Gas Corridor. The pipeline strengthens energy connectivity and security in the region, providing access to natural gas from new, diversified sources. Currently operating at 3 bcm/y, the pipeline has the potential to expand its technical capacity up to 5 bcm/y.

The interconnector currently secures about 70 percent of Bulgaria’s internal natural gas consumption and is a reliable route for diversified deliveries to key markets such as Moldova and Ukraine.

Follow the author on X: @Lyaman_Zeyn