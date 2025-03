BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 28. A 5.5-magnitude earthquake was recorded near the Kyrgyzstan-Kazakhstan border, Trend reports.

According to the Institute of Seismology at the National Academy of Sciences of Kyrgyzstan, the epicenter was located in Kazakhstan, 20 km north of the village of Kopuro-Bazar (Kyrgyzstan), 65 km northeast of Talas (a district center in Kyrgyzstan), and 133 km southwest of Bishkek.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 17 km.