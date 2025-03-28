Zero Waste initiative gained significant global momentum during COP29 - Azerbaijan’s rep at UN (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 28. A special session was held at the UN General Assembly on the occasion of March 30 - International Day of Zero Waste, Trend reports, citing the Permanent mission of Azerbaijan to UN.

The Permanent Representative of Azerbaijan Tofig Musayev made remarks at the high-level event.

"I am privileged to start by expressing our appreciation to the Permanent Mission of Türkiye, the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) and the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) for co-organizing this important event to observe the International Day of Zero Waste. We commend the leadership of the brotherly Republic of Türkiye, in particular the personal dedication of First Lady Emine Erdogan, whose efforts have been pivotal in scaling up the zero waste initiative from a national policy into a global movement.

Indeed, the concept of "zero waste" stands as a cornerstone in our journey towards achieving the SDGs and fostering a greener planet. Azerbaijan has taken concrete steps to accelerate progress across several SDGs, including the initiatives to support local circular economy projects, promote sustainable textile production and reduce waste through innovation and education," he noted.

He said that the Zero Waste initiative gained significant global momentum during COP29 in Baku last November.

"One of the most notable steps in this regard was the collaborative pavilion launched by Azerbaijan and Türkiye in the Green Zone, as a testament to our shared resolve to foster global environmental progress through collective action.

Additionally, COP29 saw the adoption of the Declaration on Reducing Methane from Organic Waste, underscoring that addressing and reversing the current surge in global waste generation requires comprehensive action on waste prevention and the implementation of zero waste practices. In this context, it is also vital to recognize the critical intersection between urbanization, zero waste, and climate change. The Multisectoral Actions Pathways (MAP) Declaration for Resilient and Healthy Cities as part of the COP29 Action Agenda was developed to promote multisectoral cooperation in addressing climate challenges within cities, create coherence in urban climate efforts and stimulate urban climate finance.

Looking ahead, the 13th session of the World Urban Forum, which Azerbaijan will proudly host next year, will serve as another key platform to reinforce our shared commitments—particularly in promoting sustainable urban development, zero waste initiatives and the creation of climateresilient cities", he said.