Iranian MFA sees direct talks with US meaningless under pressure

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 28. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi (right) spoke with British Foreign Secretary David Lammy on Thursday night, Trend reports.

Iran has reiterated that direct negotiations with the United States on the country’s peaceful nuclear program are meaningless as long as a “maximum pressure” policy and military threats are in place.

Araghchi made the remarks while speaking in a phone conversation with his British counterpart, Lammy.

Referring to conflicting positions taken by American officials on negotiations with Iran, he rejected the instrumental use of diplomacy to exert political and psychological pressure on Tehran.

He stated that the Islamic Republic of Iran, with a responsible view and in adherence to diplomatic custom, has reflected the US president’s response to the American side through the appropriate channels.

Araghchi also voiced disappointment over unconstructive stances taken by some European countries and the European Union, including the imposition of sanctions on Iran under baseless pretexts.

He urged those European countries to reconsider their approach to Iran and issues related to the West Asian region.

In the telephone call, the Iranian and British foreign ministers welcomed the resumption of the work of the new Iranian and British ambassadors in London and Tehran and expressed hope that this development would help advance bilateral relations better and more smoothly.

Both sides raised some mutual consular issues and clearly expressed their views and concerns in this regard but emphasized the importance of maintaining communication channels between Tehran and London to pursue bilateral issues and other topics of interest to the parties.