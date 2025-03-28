Kazakhstan ratifies pact with Uzbekistan for Central Asia cooperation center

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 28. The president of Kazakhstan has approved the agreement with Uzbekistan on the Cooperation Center in Central Asia, Trend reports.

"The President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, has signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan 'On the ratification of the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan on the regulation of the activities of the International Center for Industrial Cooperation 'Central Asia,'" the press service of the President stated.

The International Center for Industrial Cooperation "Central Asia" is a joint project of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan aimed at developing industrial cooperation and improving logistics infrastructure between the two countries. The center will be located in the border area near the checkpoints "Atameken" (Kazakhstan) and "Gulistan" (Uzbekistan), covering a total area of 100 hectares: 50 hectares in each country.

