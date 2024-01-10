Berlin offers financial aid to Yerevan in exchange for anti-Russian moves, sources say

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 10. Germany is offering financial support to Armenia, anticipating anti-Russian steps in return, Russian media said, referring to an informed source.

"Germany is eager to swiftly get Russian border guards out of Armenia. In exchange for this and other anti-Russian steps, Berlin is offering Yerevan financial aid," said the source.

Moreover, it is noted that Berlin is aiming at booting out individuals with a pro-Russia stance from the military to the intelligence agencies and law enforcement of Armenia.

"In exchange, Berlin is waving financial and tech assistance at Yerevan, and also backing Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's government in keeping Karabakh Armenians from flocking to European Union countries," said the source.