U.S. reports all-time high daily COVID-19 case count of over 400,000

The United States has reported over 400,000 new COVID-19 cases in a single day on Friday, setting a gloomy new world record as the country is preparing distribution of second COVID-19 vaccine to states, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

A total of 403,359 new cases and 2,756 deaths were reported across the country on Friday, according to data updated Saturday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The new data brought the seven-day average daily case increase to a record-high of 238,923 cases, and the seven-day average daily death increase to over 2,500.

There are a record 114,751 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19, according to latest data of The COVID Tracking Project.

"17 days into December, this month is already the second deadliest of the pandemic," the project tweeted on Friday.

Over 42,500 deaths were reported with COVID-19 across the nation in December so far, according to the project.