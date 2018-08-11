Winners of second day of Azerbaijan Championships in Rhythmic Gymnastics awarded (PHOTO)

11 August 2018 20:14 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 11

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

A ceremony to award the winners of the 25th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships in Rhythmic Gymnastics was held in Baku on Aug. 11.

The gymnasts of 2003-2005, 2006-2007 and 2002 birth years performed on the second day of the competition.

Among 2006-2007 birth years gymnasts, Nigar Usubova, representative of the Ojag Sport Club, ranked first, Zahra Pashayeva from the Ojag Sport Club ranked second and Alina Gozalova, another representative of the Ojag Sport Club, ranked third.

Among 2003-2005 birth years gymnasts, Elizabeth Luzan, representative of the Ojag Sport Club, ranked first, Arzu Jalilova from the Ojag Sport Club ranked second and Narmina Samedova , another representative of the Ojag Sport Club, ranked third.

Among 2002 birth year gymnasts, Zohra Agamirova ranked first, Veronika Gudis ranked second and Darya Sorokina ranked third. All three gymnasts also represent the Ojag Sport Club.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Category news
Second day starts at Azerbaijan and Baku Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships (PHOTO)
Society 14:07
Competitions at National Gymnastics Arena always top class: spectator
Society 13:10
Mariana Vasileva expresses gratitude to AGF President Mehriban Aliyeva for support
Society 10 August 20:34
Azerbaijani coach: GymBala Int’l Tournament in Rhythmic Gymnastics ahead
Society 10 August 20:12
Winners of first day of Azerbaijan and Baku Championships in Rhythmic Gymnastics awarded
Society 10 August 19:21
Best moments of Azerbaijan and Baku gymnastics championships (PHOTO)
Society 10 August 18:40
Latest
Turkey ready to conduct trade with partners in national currencies - Erdogan
Turkey 21:09
CNPC overtakes Total share in Iran gas project
Business 20:39
Small plane with 9 people on board loses contact in eastern Indonesia
Other News 19:43
Death toll from Greece’s fire disaster rose to 94
Europe 18:51
Azerbaijan’s trading company eyes to greatly increase LNG supply to Pakistan (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 18:37
Iran Guardian Council approves amendments to AML Law
Politics 18:16
Iran’s exports to Kenya on rise
Business 18:12
Tax revenues of Uzbekistan's budget increase by almost half
Economy news 15:41
Uzbekistan attracting investments in light industry of Tashkent (PHOTO)
Economy news 15:32