Winners of second day of Azerbaijan Championships in Rhythmic Gymnastics awarded (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 11

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

A ceremony to award the winners of the 25th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships in Rhythmic Gymnastics was held in Baku on Aug. 11.

The gymnasts of 2003-2005, 2006-2007 and 2002 birth years performed on the second day of the competition.

Among 2006-2007 birth years gymnasts, Nigar Usubova, representative of the Ojag Sport Club, ranked first, Zahra Pashayeva from the Ojag Sport Club ranked second and Alina Gozalova, another representative of the Ojag Sport Club, ranked third.

Among 2003-2005 birth years gymnasts, Elizabeth Luzan, representative of the Ojag Sport Club, ranked first, Arzu Jalilova from the Ojag Sport Club ranked second and Narmina Samedova , another representative of the Ojag Sport Club, ranked third.

Among 2002 birth year gymnasts, Zohra Agamirova ranked first, Veronika Gudis ranked second and Darya Sorokina ranked third. All three gymnasts also represent the Ojag Sport Club.

