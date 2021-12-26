Azerbaijani gymnast named "Sportswoman of the year"
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.26
By Jani Babayeva - Trend:
The Azerbaijan Sports Journalists Association (AİJA), which is a member and official representative in our country of the International Sports Printing Association (AIPS) and the European Union for Sports Printing (AIPS EUROPE-UEPS), in the year of its 25th anniversary announced the names of the winners in various nominations, Trend reports.
Among the distinguished ones is the representative of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation.
Thus, the two-time silver medalist of the Summer Universiade, the winner of the Islamic Solidarity Games, the representative of Azerbaijan at the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo Zohra Agamirova (rhythmic gymnastics) won the title of "Sportswoman of the Year".
