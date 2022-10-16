Azerbaijan chooses pilot to represent country at world drifting final (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 16. The national final round of the Red Bull Car Park Drift Championship, the most exciting drift series in the world, held in Baku for the first time with the organizational support of the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation and Baku City Circuit Operating Company, has come to an end, Trend reports.

According to the decision of the jury members, Adil Akhundov took first place among the local pilots. The second place was taken by Parviz Azizov, and the third place - by Rauf Dadashzade.

The winners were awarded by the President of the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation Anar Alakbarov and the Minister of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan Farid Gaibov.

It should be noted that Adil Akhundov, who won the first place, will represent Azerbaijan at the Red Bull Car Park Drift World Final, which will be held in Saudi Arabia.

The top 16 drifters competed in the Red Bull Car Park Drift National Final, which have unique and strict rules. Inspired by drifters navigating the tight corners of multi-storey car parks, concrete poles and pylons, this series includes challenges such as driving through obstacle-filled sections at high speed, demonstrating drifting skills, as well as challenges such as "pendulum," spiral", "gate", "flipper".

In August, current Red Bull Car Park Drift competitors received master classes from the world famous Lebanese drifter Abdo Fegali. In 2012, the name of Abdo Fegali, who made the longest drift in Abu Dhabi, was listed in the Guinness Book of Records. He also won the first Red Bull Car Park Drift in Lebanon in 2008.