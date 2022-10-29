Azerbaijan confirms 53 more COVID-19 cases, 55 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29. Azerbaijan has detected 53 new COVID-19 cases, 55 patients have recovered, and one patient has died, Trend reports on October 29 citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 823,202 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 812,944 of them have recovered, and 9,944 people have died. Currently, 314 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,060 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,317,582 tests have been conducted so far.