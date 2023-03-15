Winners of Azerbaijan, Baku Championships in Women's Artistic Gymnastics share their impressions (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. The winners of the 7th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships in Women's Artistic Gymnastics, held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, in the age category of children (born in 2013-2014) are determined, Trend reports.

Jasmine Aliyeva won first place, the second place was taken by Milana Loyko, and the third position – by Aylin Shahbazli. All three gymnasts are students of the "Ojag Sport" club.

According to 9-year-old Jasmine Aliyeva, she was very worried on the first day of the competition.

"Yesterday I was quite worried, but after the first competitive day, I gained more confidence. On the second day, we did exercises on the balance beam and floor exercises, at which I am better. In general, all the participants in the competition did well; everyone tried to perform well. For me, these competitions were the sixth in a row. I hope that in the future I will have great success in sports," Jasmine Aliyeva said.

Silver medal winner Milana Loyko has been doing gymnastics for about four years.

"I was not upset with the second place; I am glad to win the award. I will train a lot so that next time I will perform even better. Today my parents came to support me from the stands," said Milana Loyiko.

Aylin Shahbazli, who took third place, said that the competitions were wonderful and gave her a lot of bright emotions.

"I really liked the atmosphere of the competition. I am glad to have the opportunity to perform at the National Gymnastics Arena. I hope to participate in international tournaments in the future and win medals," Aylin Shahbazli added.

The 28th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships among Age Categories in Men's Artistic Gymnastics and Acrobatic Gymnastics and the 7th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships among Age Categories in Women's Artistic Gymnastics are being held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on March 14-16.

Athletes from Ojaq Sports Club, Neftchi Sports Club, Baku Gymnastics School, “Karabakh” Sports Club (Barda), and Specialized Children-Youth Gymnastics School of Olympic Reserves No.13 participate in the competition.

Men’s Artistic gymnasts are performing in the age categories of minors (born in 2016), youngsters (2014- 2015), children (2012-2013), pre-juniors (2010-2011), juniors (2008-2009 and 2006-2007) and seniors (2005 and older), while Women’s Artistic gymnasts are competing for medals in the age categories of children (2013-2014), pre-juniors (2011-2012) and juniors (2008-2010).

At Acrobatic Gymnastics competitions, gymnasts are performing in the age categories of youngsters (2008-2017), children (2007-2012), pre-juniors (2005-2012), juniors (2004-2010), and seniors (2008 and older) within Women’s & Men’s Pairs, Mixed Pairs, Women’s and Men’s Groups.