Azerbaijan's Ganja to host ADA University’s new Agriculture and Nutrition Sciences programs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 20. ADA University's School of Agriculture and Nutrition Sciences will start conducting courses not only in Baku but also in Ganja, the vice-rector of ADA University Elkin Nurmammadov said at the launch ceremony of the new program of the Italian-Azerbaijani University at ADA University, Trend reports.

“We are already starting to create experimental fields where we are actively cooperating with various scientific institutes and other organizations in Ganja,” he said.

According to him, a third certificate program, developed and conducted in partnership with companies and government agencies, is currently being implemented. This program focuses on animal sciences, while earlier courses on food systems management and horticulture were launched.

“Overall, the School of Agriculture and Nutritional Sciences has become the sixth department of the university. We have seven in total and two of them - the School of Agriculture and Nutritional Sciences and the School of Design and Architecture - were established as part of the Italian-Azerbaijani University initiative with the support of our friends from the University of Bologna. They supported us at all stages - from developing curricula to selecting teaching staff and training future specialists,” Nurmammadov noted.

He stressed that these educational programs play an important role for the country, as they are aimed not only at education and research but also at changing the perception of the agricultural sector. He added that it is important to convey to the public that it is a modern industry packed with innovation, technology, and analytical approaches.

“This is not just a faculty and academic endeavor. We count on the support of all stakeholders - companies, state structures, Italian partners - to promote this direction and contribute to the diversification of Azerbaijan's economy,” the vice-rector added.

Vice-rector noted that additional benefits, including tuition discounts, are foreseen for students enrolled in the programs of the School of Agriculture and Nutrition Sciences.

The foundation laying ceremony of the Italian-Azerbaijani University was held on April 2, 2022, at the campus of ADA University in Baku. Two institutes will operate in its structure - the Institute of Agriculture and Nutrition Sciences, as well as the Institute of Design and Architecture. Moreover, it is planned to build student dormitories on the campus.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel