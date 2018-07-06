FAO to start implementation of three projects in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

6 July 2018 12:25 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 6

Trend:

The implementation of three projects will start in the near future according to the agreement on cooperation of FAO with Azerbaijan, the Head of Partnership and Liaison Office of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) Melek Cakmak said during a meeting with the President of the International Eurasia Press Fund (IEPF) Umud Mirzayev.

Cakmak gave information about the project and the programs implemented in Azerbaijan by the office headed by her, told about the future plans of FAO.

The head of the office noted the importance of paying special attention to both the increase of productivity in the agriculture of Azerbaijan and the provision of food security.

The activities of FAO in Azerbaijan, including cooperation between IEPF and FAO, issues on the introduction of best international practices in the country, etc. were discussed at the meeting.

Mirzayev noted that, IEPF is ready to cooperate with FAO.

"The Fund has a land area of six hectares in Terter region. A base of seedlings can be established there. This means new jobs for people. In addition, a farm consisting of 54 heads of livestock is functioning there, in the Terter region. IEPF is ready for successful cooperation with FAO," Mirzayev said.

