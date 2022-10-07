Russian company opens subsidiary in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7. The State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan has registered 'Oxta Qrupp Baku' LLC, Trend reports referring to the service.

According to the service, the company is a subsidiary of the Russian Okhta Group LLC.

The authorized capital of 'Oxta Qrupp Baku' is 600,000 manat ($352,940). Its official representative is Vladimir Svinin.

Address of the subsidiary: Huseyn Javid Avenue 21, 520th quarter, apt. 6, Yasamal district, Baku.

The Russian Okhta Group was founded in 2003. The main goal pursued by it is effective work in the real estate market using generally accepted global investment business practices.