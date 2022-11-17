Impact of external factors on inflation - CBA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17. For ten months of this year, strategic foreign exchange reserves have increased by 6 percent, to more than $55 billion, Trend reports citing the Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, Taleh Kazimov.

The reserves of the Central Bank have increased by 10.3 percent up to $7.8 billion.

"In October, the annual inflation rate was 15.6 percent. According to the Central Bank's estimates, about 80-90 percent of the inflation is either directly or indirectly affected by external factors," he said.