Deputy minister talks WB's investments in Azerbaijani projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. The World Bank (WB) jointly with Azerbaijan has implemented 49 projects worth $3.2 billion to date, said Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Samad Bashirli during the presentation of the "Azerbaijan: Towards Green Growth" report of the World Bank, Trend reports.

According to him, there are three WB projects that are at the intensive implementation stage in the country.

"Among them is the "Solid waste management" project in support of the green economy. The project is implemented under the authority of the ministry," said Bashirli.