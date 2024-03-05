Moldovan energy minister talks on possibility of connecting to Azerbaijan-EU green energy corridor (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. Moldovan consumers will have access to the energy sources coming from the Azerbaijan-EU green energy corridor, Victor Parlicov, energy minister of Moldova, said in an exclusive interview with Trend.

Parlicov highlighted Azerbaijan's commitment to embracing the green agenda despite its abundance of traditional energy resources.

"Azerbaijan's endeavors, such as the project to lay a cable under the Black Sea for supplying green energy to Europe and domestic initiatives for renewable energy production, make it possible to create new energy connections between Europe and the Caspian region," he stated.

Parlicov explained that while Moldova may not be directly connected to such projects due to geographical constraints, it stands to benefit indirectly through the Romanian market.

"Given our geographic constraints, establishing a direct connection between Moldova and such a project poses challenges. However, we anticipate indirect benefits through our integration into the European energy market via Romania. Moldova is actively enhancing its energy infrastructure by developing robust connection lines with the Romanian energy system. We anticipate that within 5-6 years, Moldova will seamlessly integrate into the European energy market, aligning closely with Romania. Consequently, if the cable reaches the Romanian market, Moldovan consumers will have access to the same energy sources. While the direct passage of the cable through Moldova may not be economically or logistically necessary, our strong interest and support for the project stem from our broader goal of integrating into the EU market," the minister noted.

Parlicov highlighted the disparity between Moldova's energy system and that of Azerbaijan, noting that Moldova's system is smaller in scale.

"Consequently, the scale of projects in Moldova is also significantly smaller. However, the mechanisms we employ to attract investments are similar, and we are keen on exchanging experiences with Azerbaijan in this regard. Moldova conducts auctions for approximately 60 megawatts of solar energy and slightly over 100 megawatts of wind energy. The auction model ensures that the company offering the best price for consumers secures a 15-year contract to sell energy at the agreed price. This mechanism not only guarantees certain revenues but also fosters competitiveness, ensuring the best possible prices for our consumers,” said the minister.

Parlicov emphasized Moldova's transition from dependence on a single supplier, stating, "It was fundamentally important for us to break free from reliance on a sole supplier."

He affirmed Moldova's readiness to procure gas on commercial terms, marking a significant shift in their energy procurement strategy.

Follow the author on X: @Lyaman_Zeyn