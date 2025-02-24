EU targets companies from Central Asia in new sanctions on Russia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 24. The European Union has added several companies from Central Asia to its list of sanctions against Russia, Trend reports.

As such, the European Council included 53 new entities, describing them as "directly supporting Russia’s military and industrial complex." These entities will face stricter export restrictions on dual-use goods and technologies, as well as items that could aid the advancement of Russia's defense and security sector.

Among the sanctioned entities, a third are Russian, while others are based in countries such as China (including Hong Kong), India, Kazakhstan, Singapore, Türkiye, the UAE, and Uzbekistan.

The Council, however, has not specified which companies are affected by these measures.