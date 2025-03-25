Dubai-based company plans to expand cooperation with SOCAR (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 25. Dubai-based GEOLOG International aims to expand its cooperation with Azerbaijan’s state oil company (SOCAR), offering advanced mud-logging services, Kirill Partyko, Operations Manager at GEOLOG International, told Trend.

"In the past, we have operated in the Azerbaijani market since 2017 and have already collaborated with Umid Babek Operating Company (UBOC). Looking ahead, with SOCAR’s plans to drill more complex wells at deeper horizons, we hope to provide our high-quality, high-tech mud-logging services. Our new technologies can bring significant benefits to SOCAR in terms of cost reduction and improved data quality. This is our key focus for the near future," Partyko said.

GEOLOG International is a world leader in surface solutions for the oil and gas industry, offering cost-effective yet highly efficient alternatives to complex and expensive downhole measurements through its disruptive proprietary technologies.

As a trusted independent partner since 1982, with operations in over 70 countries, GEOLOG collaborates with national, international, and independent oil, gas, and geothermal operators. The company brings expertise in deep and ultra-deep water drilling, high-pressure/high-temperature (HP/HT) operations, extended reach, unconventional drilling, and geothermal projects.