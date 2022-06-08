Turkmenistan becoming one of main suppliers of petroleum products for Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8. Charge d'affaires of Georgia in Turkmenistan Avtandil Napetvaridze said that Turkmenistan has become one of the main suppliers of petroleum products for Georgia, Trend reports citing Orient news.

"Turkmenistan accounted for 21.3 percent of the total volume of Georgian imports of gasoline and diesel fuel in 2021. As for aviation fuel, this figure is even more impressive – 59.9 percent", the diplomat said.

At the same time, bilateral trade between Georgia and Turkmenistan, after a significant decline in 2020 caused by the global economic crisis as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, is currently rapidly gaining momentum.

According to the National Statistics Office of Georgia, as of 2021, the bilateral trade turnover with Turkmenistan increased 2.5 times compared to 2020 and exceeded the indicator of 2019 by 28 percent.